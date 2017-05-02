Black River overtops levee at Hwy 304

Levee overtopped on Highway 304 in Randolph Co. (Source: KAIT)

A new Flash Flood Warning is issued by the by the National Weather Service in Memphis for a dam failure.

The warning lasts until 2:45 p.m.

It states that an emergency manager at 8:40 a.m. reported the Black River will overtop the levee shortly and that flash flooding is imminent.

Residents should evacuate east Pocahontas and points southeast in Randolph and Lawrence Counties, according to the alert.

Water will be moving down the Black River from Corning to east Pocahontas.

The NWS says to expect a "rapid increase in water depths and flowing water." Businesses, homes and any structures will flood.

This is a potentially life-threatening situation, according to the warning.

The levee is officially being overtopped on highway 304. #arwx pic.twitter.com/pDqHDDShzF — Ryan Vaughan (@ryanvaughan) May 2, 2017

