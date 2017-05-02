Jonesboro man wanted on sodomy, porn charges in St. Louis arrested

A man wanted on statutory sodomy and pornography charges in St. Louis was arrested Monday in Jonesboro.

Police arrested Donald Cody, Jr., 37, on a felony warrant out of St. Louis County.

According to the warrant, Cody is suspected of three counts of second-degree statutory sodomy and one count of furnishing pornographic material to a minor.

Investigators said Cody had “deviate sexual intercourse” with the victim between June 1, 2015, and Aug. 27, 2016. At the time, the victim was less than 17 years of age.

The warrant also stated Cody showed the victim photos of his penis.

Monday morning, Jonesboro police went to arrest him at his home in the 2500-block of Jeanne McQueen. While waiting for him to answer the door, Officer Dustin Smith reported seeing Cody drive away in a white Jeep.

Smith tried to stop Cody, but he accelerated and drove off.

A BOLO (be on the lookout) was issued and a few minutes later Detective Michael McCanless saw the SUV pull into a residence in the 2100-block of Fox Meadow. McCanless alerted Smith who traveled to the location and arrested Cody without incident.

Cody is being held at the Craighead County Detention Center awaiting extradition to St. Louis.

