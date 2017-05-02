Governor reacts to flooding in NE Arkansas

Governor Asa Hutchinson was in northeast Arkansas to survey the flooding in Pocahontas and other areas.

Hutchinson was in the air and on the ground Tuesday morning taking in the rising waters.

At a news conference held in Pocahontas, the governor commended responders for evacuating citizens.

"I see the reality of what five rivers can do to a community," Hutchinson said about Tuesday's flyover.

The governor also said long-term studies need to be done to avoid this situation in the future. It was about six years ago the same area flooded.

Pocahontas Mayor Kary Story was at the news conference and said he had gotten "word the levee is going to breach any minute."

The mayor also stressed that anyone in the Robil Addition should "get out of there now."

Hutchinson also urged residents to stay away from flooded roads and for sightseers to stay home.

"When you see a road that has water crossing it, turn around," Hutchinson said. "Don't think it's not rising. Don't think you can make it through."

