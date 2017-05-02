PHOTO GALLERY: Pocahontas flooding aerials

As floodwaters continue to flow into the town of Pocahontas, first responders prepare to offer assistance.

Air Evac Lifeteam #2 out of Paragould Air Evac Lifeteam #2 out of Paragould will base their operations out of the area so they will be closer in the community’s time of need.

On Tuesday, they posted these photos on social media of the flooding as they approached the Pocahontas Municipal Airport on U.S. Highway 67 and the surrounding area.

According to the post, four of their eight medical crew members are Pocahontas residents, as well as their program director.

“We are dedicated to serving the needs of the residents of this community, as it is our community, too,” the message stated.

