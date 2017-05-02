Theater prepares to take show on the road if flooding damages building

A staple for entertainment in Pocahontas is preparing to see a repeat of what happened in 2011.

The Imperial Dinner Theatre in Pocahontas is not in a flood zone, but those in charge are prepared for the worst.

Shane Cummings, marketing director, said in 2011 their building filled with water.

“Our building is in tiers, so the front of the building, the studio part, the entire studio was four foot under water,” Cummings said. “Then it went into the auditorium over our stage and up three tiers of our auditorium so it was like a swimming pool in there.”

Officials told them that it was an unlikely occurrence and shouldn’t happen again, but Cummings said it looks like it might.

“It hasn’t reached our building yet, but it’s getting, it’s creeping that way,” Cummings said.

With "Annie" ready to take the stage over the weekend, Cummings said they’ve opened their doors and will hope for the best.

“If the water comes, there is just no stopping it, and we didn't want to throw our hands up but we said we got everything off the floor that we could possibly get off the floor, up to a higher level and out of the building,” Cummings said.

The theater is still taking reservations for the weekend shows but not requiring payment upfront.

If it floods the building, as Cummings is expecting, the Imperial Dinner Theatre is ready to take the theater on the road.

Cummings said they will take the show to different communities.

“That will help us continue the show, continue to be able to pay the bills, and hopefully raise enough to start with the renovations,” Cummings said.

It took them nearly a year to repair the theater after the 2011 floods, and Cummings is confident they will repair again if they must.

“I have no doubt that people will pull together again in the community,” Cummings said.

Cummings commended city officials and first responders for how they've handled this situation along with those who’ve volunteered their services and time to help those in need.

For information on the show call 870-892-0030.

