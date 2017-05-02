Mayor hangs flag to paint downtown pink, honors survivor

Downtown Jonesboro is going pink in preparation for the Race for the Cure.

Mayor Harold Perrin joined race organizers Tuesday to hang the last flag in honor of the race’s honorary survivor Brandie Lieblong.

Perrin climbed inside a bucket truck to hang the final flag in front of the Craighead County Courthouse.

Thanks to collaborations between the city of Jonesboro, Downtown Jonesboro Association, and many others, the flags were sold to help raise money for Susan G. Komen.

Organizers raised more than $2,000.

The flags will line Downtown Jonesboro for the entire month of May and October.

The first ever Northeast Arkansas Race for the Cure is Saturday, May 6.

