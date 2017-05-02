Lifelong resident named Tuckerman police chief

Tuckerman Mayor David Dixon announced the appointment of Justin Collom as the town's new police chief. (Source: City of Tuckerman via Facebook)

A lifelong Tuckerman resident has been named the town’s top cop.

Mayor David Dixon appointed Justin Collom to serve as the Jackson County community’s chief of police.

He will assume the duties on May 4.

According to a social media post, the 27-year-old Collom has been a law enforcement officers since 2010.

He’s also served on the Tuckerman Volunteer Fire Department since 2007.

A lifelong resident and graduate of Tuckerman High School, Collom and his wife, Tiffany, have two daughters.

