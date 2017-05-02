Some Lake City residents still without power

Work continues to restore power to a section of Lake City.

Two outages are on the west side of the city just off Highway 18.

According to the Entergy outage map, power was out in those areas on April 30. They hope to have it restored by Tuesday at 11 p.m.

Notes from Entergy about the outage state it was caused by a thunderstorm.

"Our crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible," Entergy stated.

The time of restoration is estimated and could change as damage assessments are completed or if flooding hinders crews working.

