Sheriff: "Use common sense, stay away" from flooded roads

If you’re driving in Independence County and come upon a barricade across the road, Sheriff Shawn Stevens says do not go around it.

The sheriff’s department posted this video on social media Tuesday morning of water crossing Highway 69 near the Independence Power Plant in Newark.

Late Monday night, first responders were called to the scene to rescue someone who ignored the signs and drove into the water, the message said.

While it doesn’t seem like much water, the sheriff’s office said it was so deep it came over the headlights of a large Newark Fire Department truck that drove out the stranded vehicle.

“We can’t preach and encourage you enough to NOT cross the barricades,” the post stated. “Please, use common sense when approaching these areas and stay away.”

To answer the numerous questions the department has received asking when the roads will open: “When Mother Nature decides.”

