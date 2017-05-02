GR8 Job: Rebels helping rival Redskins

They might be rivals on the field, but when disaster strikes the Highland Rebels are lending a hand to the Pocahontas Redskins.

For years, the two high school teams have duked it out on the football field.

In spite of all that, Highland students are proving they are friends in need and deed.

The students are collecting money and supplies to help those Pocahontas students and residents flooded out of their homes.

In a social media post Tuesday, the Highland School District said: “They may be our rivals on the field or court, but we’ve always got each other’s backs. #HighlandRebels #BeTheGood #RebelstoRedskins"

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android