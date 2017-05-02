U.S. 67 from Pocahontas to Randolph/Lawrence county line to close

According to AHTD District Engineer Brad Smithee, highway officials will be closing the rest of U.S. 67 from Pocahontas down to the Randolph/Lawrence County line around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Smithee said while traffic has been slow, the flood waters are starting to have an effect on the outside lanes of traffic on U.S. 67.

