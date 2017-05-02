Lawrence County residents in 3 communities urged to evacuate ahead of flood

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is urging residents who live in Coffman, Portia, and Clover Bend to start packing and get out.

County Judge John Thomison said Tuesday that within the next 24-48 hours floodwaters are expected to rise 3-4’ higher than in 2011.

Coffman, Portia, and Clover Bend are expected to be the most affected areas, according to a statement from Paige VanBrook Lawrence County 911 Director.

“If you live in these locations you need to start preparing for evacuation of the area,” the statement said. “Now will be the time to get your belongings out.”

The news release went on to say that the floodwaters are "slow moving," and residents will have time to leave the area safely.

A shelter has opened at the Walnut Ridge Community Center, 504 Southern Avenue.

