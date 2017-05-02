Bills would remove 60,000 from Arkansas Medicaid program

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas lawmakers have given initial approval to moving 60,000 people off the state's hybrid Medicaid expansion program and to impose a work requirement on its participants.

The House on Tuesday voted 71-23 for the new restrictions, while the Senate approved an identical measure by a 23-9 vote.

Final votes on the bills are expected in both chambers on Wednesday.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson earlier this year proposed the restrictions, which must also be approved by the federal government.

More than 300,000 people are on the expansion program, which uses federal funds to purchase private insurance for low-income residents.

