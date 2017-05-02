Walnut Ridge shelter opens as evacuations continue

As evacuations begin in Lawrence County, a shelter has opened.

The Walnut Ridge Community Center has 50 cots set up right now for those being forced out of their homes by flood water. They were told to prepare for up to 150 evacuees.

“We want to make sure everyone knows that the shelter is open and we are ready to serve,” Rev. Jeanne Williams said.

Lawrence County is funding the shelter, so additional help is needed to care for everyone.

Williams said they have already gotten several donations including a television from Walmart to help keep people entertained and information. And a local ambulance service donated first aid kits.

Residents have also been very willing to give.

“We’ve been very lucky and blessed to have local citizens mainly come and hear the need, mostly through Facebook posts and just a social media call out,” Williams said. “So, we’ve gotten a lot of water and we’ve gotten food, hygiene products, that sort of things.”

She said what they really need now is monetary donations so they can buy specific supplies when the need arises, but any donations will still be accepted.

They have also started a Facebook group where they will post updates and what items they might need.

Williams said they are also still in need of volunteers.

“Of course, evening hours and overnight hours we are having a harder time staffing,” she said.

The community center is located at 504 Southern Ave.

