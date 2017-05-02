Business district under water

A business district in Pocahontas is now under water as business owners plan to deal with the aftermath of what happens.

Ron Mangold and Chris Robinson businesses, CRT Properties and Peak Physical Therapy, were both under three feet of water Tuesday afternoon, and officials expect at least two more feet in the next few days.

Several 18-wheelers brought at least 40 loads of dirt to put around the businesses on Old County Road. Mangold said he expected at least a 30-foot crest in and around his building.

The threat of flood waters going higher have created a sense of worry and hope.

"It might equal out here, it might not get as deep here, we are hoping, we've got our fingers crossed, but that's about it right now.," Mangold said. "It's just a waiting game. Just wait, to see if it comes up."

Meanwhile, a woman who lives in the area said the water has risen in recent days, covering mailboxes and business signs.

Marsha Barton said her dogs have kept her at home, even as police demanded an evacuation of the area.

"There's a few people on the street behind us, so, we're not the only idiots. I guess. It's hard to take off with a car full of dogs with no place to go," Barton said.

If the water does rise even further, Barton said she plans to go to a two-story apartment complex across from her home for safety.

