Man stuck in Pocahontas during flooding

A Lawrence County man said Tuesday he was trying to get to central Arkansas when flooding trapped him in Pocahontas.

Cody Berry of Hoxie said he was going through Pocahontas this week to get to Little Rock, where his mother is in the hospital.

After officials closed the roads, he said he tried to find a way to get back to his mother.

"I am hoping she's okay, I mean there is no way to get to Little Rock. It is kind of worrisome for me that I can't get to her in case something happens," Berry said.

He said he was also worried about his two cats at home.

Right now, he is staying with a friend in Pocahontas.

