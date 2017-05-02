Judge warns levee may be breached along Black River

It appears a levee breach has occurred along the Black River.

Cole Woolard sent a photo to Region 8 News showing what appeared to be a levee breach along the Black River at approximately 7:20 p.m near Pocahontas.

Region 8 News spoke with Randolph County Judge David Jansen who saw the photos and said it appears to be true.

Judge Jansen told Region 8 News they flew over the levee at 4 p.m. and it hadn't yet been breached, but there were two to three miles of the levee had water flowing over them. Jansen said someone else went up at 6 p.m., but did not see a breach.

Jansen told Region 8 News he knows the pilot and photographer and has no reason to believe the photos of the levee breach are false.

Jansen says they'll have to wait until morning light to fly back over to see for sure, but residents should prepare for it to be true right now.

