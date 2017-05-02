Dive team performs 11 rescues in two days

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team have performed 11 rescues in two days.

The dive team said that is a low number considering the road conditions throughout the county, but they expect much more before the flooding is over.

Tuesday the dive team worked on Lawrence County Road 514. They were able to get the people out of their vehicles and without injury.

The dive team has a message for people who are thinking of driving through flooded roadways.

“Don’t drive through water over the road, you don’t never know how deep it is,” Buddy Williams, dive team member, said.

“This water here it’s… it looked like it’s about ankle deep, you think you see gravel, but it’s up to your waste, lot’s and lot’s of current, the cars been swept and it’s in the middle of a gravel road, just you don’t expect it but it's going to happen,” dive team member Jeff Midget said.

They said if you are in a four-wheel drive truck, it will not be safe with road conditions as they stand.

Humvees are not able to be used in water rescue. They are relying on boats to travel to and from rescues.

The number one thing to remember is to stay off of the roads.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android