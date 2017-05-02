Pocahontas store working to meet residents need

One grocery store on the west side of the of the Black River in Pocahontas has been filled with customers since Monday.

The Harps has only been opened for a few months.

The store sold more merchandise on Monday then they did on the first two days of operation.

People are looking for supplies along with fuel for their vehicles. Now, the store is trying to figure out a way to get supplies and fuel into Pocahontas.

“We’ve actually sold out of fuel a couple of times, ran out earlier and we’ve got another fuel truck coming from Little Rock, so, we’re trying to keep fuel in stock,” Shane Ward, the store manager, said. “Right now, we’re having trouble getting milk. Our Prairie Farms distributor is out of Poplar Bluff, so, he’s having trouble getting across, but we’re working out of route to get them here tomorrow hopefully.”

The store has also sold out of water several times in the last two days.

Harps is focusing on meeting people’s needs during the flooding.

