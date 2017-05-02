Shelter opens in Randolph County

Volunteers work Tuesday to help bring items to a shelter in Pocahontas. (Source: KAIT)

The old Nursing Home in Randolph County became a shelter this week when people on the east side of Pocahontas were evacuated due to flooding.

People who were at the shelter Tuesday said they were happy to have a place to go but most were ready to get back to normal.

"I just wish that the water would hurry up and get away so I can go back home even though it is fine here," said Jerry McCandless, who was evacuated from the Robil Addition.

The shelter has received donations including food, water, and clothing from people in Randolph County, with volunteers working to collect the items.

Right now, there are about 35 people staying at the shelter with room for about 120 more people.

If there is an overflow, officials said people will go to either the Pocahontas Community Center or the West Ridge Church of Christ.

Volunteers are also working to install a phone line at the shelter to help people who want to make a phone call.

