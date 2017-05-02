Shelter remains open in Randolph County

Volunteers work Tuesday to help bring items to a shelter in Pocahontas. (Source: KAIT)

A shelter for people displaced by flooding in Pocahontas remained open Monday as people gradually began to get back to their homes.

Randolph County Judge David Jansen said 34 people remained at the old Randolph County Nursing Home. On Friday, several of the people who were there were able to go back to their homes.

The old nursing home became a shelter last week when people on the east side of Pocahontas were evacuated due to flooding.

People who were at the shelter said they were happy to have a place to go but most were ready to get back to normal.

"I just wish that the water would hurry up and get away so I can go back home even though it is fine here," said Jerry McCandless, who was evacuated from the Robil Addition.

The shelter has received donations including food, water, and clothing from people in Randolph County, with volunteers working to collect the items.

