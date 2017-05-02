Residents working to help people in Pocahontas, urge caution

Emergency personnel in Pocahontas have been working with their state and county counterparts, as well as area residents, to get the word out about staying safe during flooding.

Pocahontas Police Chief Cecil Tackett said earlier Tuesday that officials have only had to execute one water rescue so far. Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, police went to a home near Walmart and helped two elderly people get out.

Tackett said the couple had tried to wait out the flooding but when water got inside their home, they asked for help.

In light of the rescue, authorities are asking people who are still in their homes need to stay in their homes and not to try to rescue anyone.

"We have seen some people wanting to go sight see in their personal boats and things. This is a very dangerous situation. The best advice that we can give at this time is to stay away from the area and let the experts handle the rescues," Pocahontas Mayor Kary Story said.

Two people who stayed in local shelters said they have been helped by people in their time of need.

"At the old Pocahontas nursing home where they say volunteers have bent over backwards to serve them during this time of devastation," Lonnie Garrett, who lives on the east side of Pocahontas, said.

"In the end, it is all for our benefit and we will be better people for it. and All we have to do is trust and keep all of our faith in the lord Jesus Christ," Don Garrett, who lives on the east side of Pocahontas, said. "We will be fine. He will take care of us."

A 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. city curfew was issued Tuesday night for people living on the east side of Pocahontas, Tackett said, noting police will also set up a series of checkpoints in flooded areas going in and out of town.

Also, according to Kerry Roemer, an official with PECO Foods in Pocahontas, the company will have just a few key folks who are staying at the plant and hatchery.

The remainder of the employees evacuated mid-morning Tuesday.

The company will be closed Wednesday.

Roemer said the company will be distributing paychecks for employees who have live checks.

They will be divided up by which side of the river people live on.

The checks will be at the Onin Staffing office in Pocahontas out of Highway 62 and the others will be at McDonald's in Walnut Ridge, Roemer said.

