Sheriff takes on additional inmates to help Randolph County

When the flood waters started rising in Pocahontas Monday, Randolph County Sheriff Gary Tribble moved his inmates out of town.

"All the sheriffs in the state have an agreement that we're going to try to help in any way we can," Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd said.

The Craighead County Detention Center is now housing the 12 inmates who had to be relocated from the Randolph County jail.

"I'm glad I had the space to be able to help Randolph County take their inmates over," Boyd said. "Sheriff Tribble worked hard to try and release some inmates who could come back later."

The Black River is not expected to crest until later this week, meaning it could be a week or two at best before Randolph County inmates are moved back to Pocahontas.

"We're gonna be here until they're back in operational mode. Foreseeably, I could see a week and a half, two weeks? But it depends on the damage done, too. It could be a longer time," Boyd said.

Despite that, Boyd said having 12 inmates won't cause overcrowding issues for them.

"Thankfully, the numbers in our jail was a little bit lower than they have been in the past so we were able to step up and help where we can," Boyd said.

Boyd said he helped because you never know when you might be in need.

"Could be us next week in the same situation where we have to depend on other departments to help us. The good thing, especially with Northeast Arkansas, we all work closely with one another, and we're going to be here to help each other when we can."

