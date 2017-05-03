Red Cross accepting monetary donations for flood victims

Devastating floodwaters hit Randolph and Clay counties hard Monday and Tuesday.

While it's obvious those who have had to leave their homes need assistance, bringing those supplies to the shelters from out of town could be dangerous.

The American Red Cross in Jonesboro says if you want to help the Pocahontas and Corning communities, you can do so without risking your own life trying to get to the affected communities.



People who want to help are encouraged to call the American Red Cross office at (870) 932-3212 to make a monetary donation.

Dean Hannah, the disaster program manager for Red Cross in Jonesboro, said Red Cross employees and volunteers are already in affected areas.

Those crews are passing along information about what supplies they need.

Hannah said it's great that we live in a giving community, but safety must play a factor when trying to help.

"We have to go and help through a certain structure that way we're making sure that we're being safe. I wouldn't advise anybody to just run up there," Hannah said. "Contact them or contact an organization and see what you can do to support that organization to get help because it's very dangerous to be trying to get up there."

Hannah said you can also stop by their Jonesboro location at 2416 S. Madison Street.

