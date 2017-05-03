Wednesday weather wrap: more than 6 levee breaches reported

For Wednesday the water continues to rise in some areas as more unwanted rain and storms move in later.

Region 8 News took to the air over Randolph County Wednesday morning with a Survival Flight crew.

They say there are more than six levee breaches.

Overnight the Black River at Pocahontas broke a record for flooding. However, more rising water is expected by Thursday cresting at a predicted 31.5 feet.

In Lawrence County, road crews were busy Wednesday morning moving rocks to keep floodwaters from washing out the railroads on Highway 63 and 412, between Walnut Ridge and Portia.

County Judge John Thomison expects the water to reach his county within the next two days.

The areas of Coffman, Portia, and Clover Bend will be the most affected. Residents in those areas are advised to start packing now in preparation to leave.

Flash Flood Warnings/Watches are still in effect for much of the area.

Shelters have been opened around Region 8 to help those displaced.

Most of the school closures are in Missouri for Wednesday.

A few areas are still in the dark after storms earlier this week.

