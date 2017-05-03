No one inside reported house fire

No one was inside a home that was reported to be on fire Wednesday morning.

According to Craighead County Dispatch, fire crews responded to the 1900-block of National Road off E. Highland Drive.

Smoke and flames were initially reported as crews were dispatched, according to E-911 Director Jeff Presley.

Dispatch states no one was at the home during the fire and it was contained to the kitchen area.

The cause was not immediately released.

