Highway 63 at Portia closed

U.S. Highway 63 at Portia, between Black Rock and Hoxie, is now closed.

It was closed around noon on Wednesday.

According to Lawrence County Dispatch, anyone needing to get to the west side of the county will have to take a longer trip around.

Drivers will need to go south on U.S. 67 to Bald Knob then north going to Batesville and Cave City before heading east through Smithville to Black Rock.

