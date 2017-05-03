Neighbors helping neighbors in time of need

Neighbors helping neighbors, that’s Region 8.

Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp shared this photo Wednesday morning of people filling sandbags at the City Shop.

Individual volunteers, as well as church groups, Hoxie Mustangs, and employees from PECO and the Lawrence Memorial Hospital gathered to help.

“I’m humbled by all the help and support,” Snapp said.

He also thanked Craighead County Judge Ed Hill for sending his team with more bags to fill.

Lawrence County Judge John Thomison said about 2,000 sandbags were filled Wednesday.

Steve Groves with BPS Incorporated in Helena-West Helena donated 5,000 flood water bags.

The bag is filled with a polymer mixed with water that creates a gel that expands and becomes a barrier the way a sandbag would from a barrier.

"Whatever we can do to help our folks here in the state," Groves said. "We're going to start here and see what we can do for them. So, hopefully, we can reach out to some of the places who are in dire need of it and get it to them."

Groves said he has several thousand more flood water bags he is willing to deliver to flooded areas.

If you need those bags, give Groves a call at (870) 816-5105.

Share your photos of neighbors helping neighbors, and we will share them with Region 8.

