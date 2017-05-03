Blytheville adds new officers to the force

L to R: Officer Nathan Krupin, Instructor Jared Bassham, Instructor Chris Hankins and Officer Jeremy Williams (Source: Blytheville Police Dept.)

There will be two new officers on duty in Blytheville.

Assistant Police Chief Ricky Jefferson says the two men completed their training at Black River Technical College.

Officers Nathan Krupin and Officer Jeremy Williams are now full-time officers for the Blytheville Police Department.

Officer Williams also received the Class Leader Award, the first ever given from the academy since it opened in 1999.

