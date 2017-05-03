Video: Levee breach near Pocahontas

Levee breach at Hog Pen Curve near Pocahontas (Source: Heath Eubanks via Facebook)

Water continues to rise in Randolph and Lawrence Counties.

Pocahontas Police Chief Cecil Tackett says nine levees have been breached.

On Wednesday, Heath Eubanks with the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department got an up-close look at one of those breaks.

He shared this video of the breach at the Hog Pen Curve, east of Pocahontas, where the Current and Black Rivers converge.

