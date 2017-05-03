Children and family advocates say good and bad came from legisla - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Children and family advocates say good and bad came from legislative session

Posted by Mallory Jordan, Anchor - Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Arkansas' legislative session plays an important role in the lives of Arkansas children and families, an official with a state children's group said.

The Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families hosted a conference in Jonesboro Wednesday to discuss how decisions in the last session have affected Arkansas children and families.

Rich Huddleston, executive director at AACF, said his organization helps advocate for those who can’t advocate for themselves.

“A statewide nonprofit child advocacy group that conducts public policy research and advocacy to improve public policy for children and families in the state,” Huddleston said.

The conference was one of three events planned for the state.

“The purpose today is to really help educate folks about all the big policy, legal changes that happened during the recent legislative session,” Huddleston said.

Nonprofits, educators, and business leaders attended the conference to learn specifically what was good and what was bad for children and families this last session.

“It did have in it some funding increases in some ways for children and families, but they’ve already announced budget cuts so I think that’s an issue to pay attention to,” Huddleston said.

Something they watch daily is the state budget and how the state will respond to the new federal legislation.

Huddleston said the special session happening this week is also at the top of their list because Arkansas legislators are discussing changes to Arkansas Works.

“Those changes could have major impacts in terms of who is getting coverage and how much they are going to have to pay to keep that coverage,” Huddleston said.

What happens on the state level and national level is something Huddleston said they must focus on and report because no one else is looking out for Arkansas children and families.

“There are well financed, special interest groups that lobby on behalf of business and other folks, but when it comes to children and families, especially low-income and vulnerable families, they don’t have a well-payed interest group,” Huddleston said. “It’s really just groups like us and private citizens who choose to become advocates on their own.”

The AACF is celebrating its 40th year.

Huddleston said they are proud of the work they’ve done specifically helping create AR Kids First and helping expand quality pre-k for children.

For more information on what this organization does and to view its research, click here

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Store owner waits as water rises

    Store owner waits as water rises

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 10:30 PM EDT2017-05-04 02:30:39 GMT
    Wednesday, May 3 2017 11:23 PM EDT2017-05-04 03:23:52 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    There are not many businesses inside the area of Highway 63 in Lawrence County that is closed but one is Heard’s Market.

    There are not many businesses inside the area of Highway 63 in Lawrence County that is closed but one is Heard’s Market.

  • City faces tough road but residents are optimistic

    City faces tough road but residents are optimistic

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 10:29 PM EDT2017-05-04 02:29:20 GMT
    Wednesday, May 3 2017 11:10 PM EDT2017-05-04 03:10:23 GMT
    Barricades could be seen in Pocahontas Wednesday after flooding in the region. (Source: KAIT)Barricades could be seen in Pocahontas Wednesday after flooding in the region. (Source: KAIT)

    However, city officials said Wednesday they plan to start Thursday on a slow, arduous path back to rebuilding. 

    However, city officials said Wednesday they plan to start Thursday on a slow, arduous path back to rebuilding. 

  • Woman cited in dog bite case

    Woman cited in dog bite case

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 9:22 PM EDT2017-05-04 01:22:35 GMT
    Wednesday, May 3 2017 10:55 PM EDT2017-05-04 02:55:25 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A 15-year-old girl was bitten Tuesday by a dog and a local woman now faces several citations in connection with the case, Jonesboro police said Wednesday. 

    A 15-year-old girl was bitten Tuesday by a dog and a local woman now faces several citations in connection with the case, Jonesboro police said Wednesday. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly