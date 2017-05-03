Sheriff confirms one died in crash involving two 18-wheelers - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Sheriff confirms one died in crash involving two 18-wheelers

KNOBEL, AR (KAIT) -

Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller confirmed Wednesday afternoon one person died in a crash involving two semi-trucks.

The collision shut down Highways 135 and 90 at the Knobel Y shortly before 12:30 p.m.

Miller said it appears one of the 18-wheelers ran a stop sign, colliding head-on into the oncoming rig.

Both trucks caught fire, burning almost to ashes.

It's believed the driver killed in the crash was headed to Southeast Missouri, Miller told Region 8 News.

The body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for identification.

The other driver is okay.

The Greene County Sheriff's Office assisted the Clay County Sheriff's Office at the scene.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

