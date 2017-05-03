Church kicks off gift card drive for flood victims

Churches and businesses across Northeast Arkansas are already finding ways to help flood victims in Randolph, Lawrence and Clay counties.

When Rev.Hannah Hooker at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Jonesboro heard about the flooding, she knew their parishioners would want to help.

Rev. Hooker said she got in touch with the shelter at the old Randolph County Nursing Home to ask about donations.

"She said the needs change hour by hour, we don't know. But the Minister's Alliance in Pocahontas has really been supervising donations, so give them a call," Rev. Hooker said.

In speaking with the Minister's Alliance, Rev. Hooker decided the best thing they could do for flood victims was to start up a gift card drive. They're especially welcoming Visa gift cards and gift cards to businesses like Harp's and Walmart.

Though the Pocahontas Walmart could be closed for some time due to flood waters, Rev. Hooker knows flood victims won't stop needing help when the waters go back down.

"Weeks from now they will still need all the help they can get. So we've told everybody if they try to get their cards in by the weekend, we will try to get up there as soon as we can but truth is, as long as donations or gift cards come in, we will continue to get them to Pocahontas, however we can," Rev. Hooker said.

In speaking with the Minister's Alliance, Rev. Hooker said she learned just how great the need is and will continue to be.

"I didn't want to bring in more resources than they could realistically distribute," Rev. Hooker said. "He said if you brought us a thousand gift cards, we'd give them out in an hour."

Anyone is welcome to donate to the gift card drive. Rev. Hooker said office hours at the church are Monday thru Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Rev. Hooker said you can also contact any of the staff at St. Mark's to set up a time to meet to drop off a donation. Contact information for staff is on their website.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android