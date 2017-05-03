Success residents return home after flooding

The residents in the small Clay County town of Success were able to go back home Wednesday, days after flooding damaged homes all throughout town.

"We've got floor joist that are buckled, flooring that's warped, sheetrock that's got mold, water damage that's four feet high in houses," Clay County OEM Coordinator Alan Vaughn said Wednesday. "We've got some livestock issues where some of the pets were left here."

Water fell over the weekend and floodwaters dropped Tuesday, allowing residents to return home.

One of the people who returned was Richard Mahan. His home had 15 feet of water in the basement.

Mahan said the home had much more water inside, but he started pumping the water out Wednesday morning.

Mahan lost a lot of personal items but said he is thankful to be alive.

"Everything down there, we lost ... washer driver, freezer, tools- you name it, we lost it," Mahan said.

Vaughn said residents had an opportunity to look at their property and will have an opportunity starting Thursday to report their damage. Residents with flood damage can go to the Success City Hall starting at 9:30 a.m. Thursday to report damage.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android