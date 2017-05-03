Paragould woman flown to hospital following crash

An elderly Paragould woman was flown to a Memphis hospital after troopers say she pulled her car into the path of an oncoming tractor-trailer rig.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash occurred at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday near Cardwell at the intersection of U.S. Highway 412 and State Highway AC.

Ola F. Allen, 82, was northbound on AC when her 2010 Chevy Aveo pulled into the path of an eastbound 2007 Freightliner driven by Cephas Ammamoo of Pine Bluff.

Allen suffered serious injuries and was flown to Regional One Health in Memphis.

Her passenger, 63-year-old Alice G. Wilson, also of Paragould, was taken by ambulance to Arkansas Methodist Medical Center in Paragould with unspecified moderate injuries.

Ammamoo was not hurt in the collision.

