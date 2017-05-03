Convention center owners return money to Jonesboro - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

breaking

Convention center owners return money to Jonesboro

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

According to Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin and Jonesboro communications director Bill Campbell, the Keller group working on the convention center project along I-555 returned $71,175.21 in advertising and promotions commission funding to the city. 

Perrin said the group, one of two working on convention center projects in Jonesboro, had received $75,000 but had spent roughly $3,800 in advertising and a donation to St. Jude's Children's Hospital in honor of the St. Jude S'travaganza. 

The Keller project now appears to be on hold until the Keller group can get either equity or commercial loan funding for the project, Perrin said. 

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge.

