Hutchinson: More resources for flood-stricken areas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says additional resources that include more than 100 members of the state's National Guard have been dispatched to help parts of northeast Arkansas hit by severe flooding.

Hutchinson said Wednesday that 108 guard members have been deployed to the flood-stricken areas and 25 guard vehicles are prepared for high-water rescues if needed. The governor said there have been more than 500 evacuations.

The Black River levee was breached Wednesday morning near Pocahontas after parts of the town were evacuated earlier this week as the river reached record levels.

Hutchinson said officials have identified nine levee breaches in Randolph County alone, and three of those are categorized as major.

Hutchinson advised residents of the area to listen to officials and follow instructions to evacuate as needed.

