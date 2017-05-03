Swinging bridge in Northwest Arkansas swept away by floodwater - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Swinging bridge in Northwest Arkansas swept away by floodwater

(Source: AP Graphics Bank) (Source: AP Graphics Bank)

OARK, Ark. (AP) - A 150-foot-long swinging bridge and tourist attraction in northwest Arkansas has been swept away by floodwaters.
    
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2qsdmKL ) reports the bridge, which has spanned the Mulberry River for about a century between two Johnson County towns, Oark and Catalpa, was destroyed Saturday.
    
Denise Gosnell, who works at Oark General Store, says she checked on the bridge Saturday afternoon and found that part of it was already submerged in water.
    
Gosnell says tourists make the trip to Johnson County and hike the swinging bridge, 2.7 miles to east of the general store.
    
Over the years, the bridge has periodically been destroyed by floods. The bridge was also destroyed in 2014 and 2015.
    
Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com

