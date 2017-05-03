IDs required as people return to Robil Addition

As some people return to their flooded homes, local authorities have a strong warning for those who look to take advantage of them.



Pocahontas Police Chief Cecil Tackett told Region 8 News Friday morning that people who live in the Robil Addition are being allowed to go back to their homes.

Tackett said you cannot access the area without proof you are resident of the area. People will need to provide their driver’s license, electric bill, or other proof of residence.



This is to prevent possible looters from entering the area.



People returning to the area will also notice a heavy police presence. Tackett said thieves have no conscious and there is no room in Pocahontas for those looking to take advantage of flooding victims.



“We will do the best job to protect the citizens,” Tackett told Region 8 News. “They have been through enough and don’t need anybody picking their pockets.”



Tackett said the exits would be blocked off for ID checks.



He urges anyone who sees suspicious activities to call 911 immediately.

