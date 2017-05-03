IDs required as people return to Robil Addition

Technology stories from the Associated Press.
According to AHTD, crews are opening the inside lanes, one in each direction, on the highway between Hoxie and Portia.
Wappapello Lake overtook the Auxiliary Spillway around 9 a.m. on Monday, May 1.
Residents who live inside the Robil Addition of Pocahontas are being allowed to return home but must have a valid proof of residence to enter the area.
A bank is warning patrons to be careful if someone calls asking for account information.
Some "funny money" circulating in Paragould is not so funny to police.
The eventful first 100 days of Trump's presidency featured a number of players and places of importance.
A look at notable people who have passed away in 2017.
President Donald Trump hosted his first Easter egg roll at the White House.
April the giraffe gave birth to her calf shortly before 10 a.m. Eastern on Saturday, April 15.
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces senators as he tries to become the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court.
The 2017 Major League Baseball season is under way.
Here are pictures of storm damages submitted by viewers after overnight storms.
A shooting at the UK parliament has reportedly left two dead and others injured.
The American Kennel Club announced the most popular purebred dog breeds in the United States. The top dog has held the position for 26 years.
If your bracket is in shambles, you can blame these teams.
