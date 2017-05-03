Victims identified in deadly crash

According to a fatality report from the Arkansas State Police, a Missouri man was killed Wednesday in a crash involving two 18-wheelers.

Aaron Barks of Jackson, Mo. was going east on Arkansas 90 when he ran the stop sign at the intersection with Arkansas 135, hitting an 18-wheeler driven by Barry Mize of Somerville, Tenn., the report noted.

Barks was pronounced dead at the scene by Clay County Coroner Paul Hoggard, ASP said in the report. Mize was taken to Arkansas Methodist Medical Center in Paragould.

