Woman cited in dog bite case

A 15-year-old girl was bitten Tuesday by a dog and a local woman now faces several citations in connection with the case, Jonesboro police said Wednesday.

Miranda Bogard of Jonesboro was cited for harboring a dangerous dog, dog at large, and no state rabies after police went to the 5300-block of Johnwood Drive. According to the police report, the girl said she was jogging when the dog - a boxer/shepherd mix - bit her on the front of the thigh just above the knee.

The girl told police that a 17-year-old went to the area and picked up the dog. Police later spoke to the 17-year-old, who said he was outside on a swing with the dog when the dog ran out to the road and bit the girl, the report noted.

Officer Jeff Moore said he spoke to Bogard about what happened. Bogard told police that she thought the dog had its current rabies vaccinations but did not know where the papers were located.

Police then placed the dog in quarantine and Moore gave Bogard a list of city ordinances and the procedure to reclaim the dog.

