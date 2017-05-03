Jonesboro business finds sweet way to help flood victims

One Jonesboro business owner decided she couldn't sit back and do nothing for flood victims in Pocahontas.

Bliss Cupcake Cafe owner Breanna Walton lives and works in Jonesboro, but she's from the small Randolph County town. Most of her family still lives there too.

Walton was a senior in high school when flood waters hit Pocahontas in 2011 so she knows all too well how devastating they can be.

"I just couldn't imagine. Everything was so displaced in 2011," Walton said.

When she heard Pocahontas was going to flood again, she decided to start a cupcake drive at Bliss.

Until Friday, May 5, $1 of every Chocolate Milkshake Cupcake sold goes straight to flood victims.

The flavor is derived from her grandma's recipe. Walton says her grandma taught her family that it's a blessing to bless others.

"Being locally owned and operated, our community is always so important to us. Even though we're not technically from Jonesboro, we feel like NEA is such a hub, and we all come together in times like this," Walton said. "So immediately when we found out this was gonna happen, we were like we've got to do something."

Bliss isn't just hosting a cupcake drive. They're also accepting donations of cleaning supplies. Walton said it's not over when the flood waters go down, that's just when the cleaning and rebuilding starts.

If you make a donation of cleaning supplies by Friday, May 5, you will receive 10% off your full order.

