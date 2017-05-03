City faces tough road but residents are optimistic - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

City faces tough road but residents are optimistic

Barricades could be seen in Pocahontas Wednesday after flooding in the region. (Source: KAIT) Barricades could be seen in Pocahontas Wednesday after flooding in the region. (Source: KAIT)
POCAHONTAS, AR (KAIT) -

The flooding in Pocahontas has been historic with many people forced out of their homes. 

However, city officials said Wednesday they plan to start Thursday on a slow, arduous path back to rebuilding. 

Pocahontas Police Chief Cecil Tackett said crews plan to go out Thursday and check on water levels. When that is done, they will also speak with area utility companies to see when they can come back and make more assessments. 

The assessments, Tackett said, could eventually help people move back to their homes. 

Tackett said areas like the Robil Addition are in bad shape and will have to have water pumped out before people can possibly return. Several rescue boats also went to the Shannon community Wednesday to help people there. 

Tackett said the water there dropped so fast that the boats in the Shannon community could not leave. 

Also, people who live on Newberry Road, with homes that are elevated, will not have to deal with possible backflow of water from rivers and streams in the area. 

However, the water has dropped around Pocahontas since the breaching of the levee Tuesday night. 

Residents who live on Newberry Road said Wednesday that the flooding is dangerous. 

"We have seen it before but didn't realize how bad it was going to get," Blake Cunningham said. 

"You drop right off this hill, then you are running right into the water so you have to be careful," Jan Bridges said. 

A 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew remains in place for people who live on the east side of Pocahontas. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Store owner waits as water rises

    Store owner waits as water rises

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 10:30 PM EDT2017-05-04 02:30:39 GMT
    Wednesday, May 3 2017 11:23 PM EDT2017-05-04 03:23:52 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    There are not many businesses inside the area of Highway 63 in Lawrence County that is closed but one is Heard’s Market.

    There are not many businesses inside the area of Highway 63 in Lawrence County that is closed but one is Heard’s Market.

  • City faces tough road but residents are optimistic

    City faces tough road but residents are optimistic

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 10:29 PM EDT2017-05-04 02:29:20 GMT
    Wednesday, May 3 2017 11:10 PM EDT2017-05-04 03:10:23 GMT
    Barricades could be seen in Pocahontas Wednesday after flooding in the region. (Source: KAIT)Barricades could be seen in Pocahontas Wednesday after flooding in the region. (Source: KAIT)

    However, city officials said Wednesday they plan to start Thursday on a slow, arduous path back to rebuilding. 

    However, city officials said Wednesday they plan to start Thursday on a slow, arduous path back to rebuilding. 

  • Woman cited in dog bite case

    Woman cited in dog bite case

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 9:22 PM EDT2017-05-04 01:22:35 GMT
    Wednesday, May 3 2017 10:55 PM EDT2017-05-04 02:55:25 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A 15-year-old girl was bitten Tuesday by a dog and a local woman now faces several citations in connection with the case, Jonesboro police said Wednesday. 

    A 15-year-old girl was bitten Tuesday by a dog and a local woman now faces several citations in connection with the case, Jonesboro police said Wednesday. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly