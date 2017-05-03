City faces tough road but residents are optimistic

Barricades could be seen in Pocahontas Wednesday after flooding in the region. (Source: KAIT)

The flooding in Pocahontas has been historic with many people forced out of their homes.

However, city officials said Wednesday they plan to start Thursday on a slow, arduous path back to rebuilding.

Pocahontas Police Chief Cecil Tackett said crews plan to go out Thursday and check on water levels. When that is done, they will also speak with area utility companies to see when they can come back and make more assessments.

The assessments, Tackett said, could eventually help people move back to their homes.

Tackett said areas like the Robil Addition are in bad shape and will have to have water pumped out before people can possibly return. Several rescue boats also went to the Shannon community Wednesday to help people there.

Tackett said the water there dropped so fast that the boats in the Shannon community could not leave.

Also, people who live on Newberry Road, with homes that are elevated, will not have to deal with possible backflow of water from rivers and streams in the area.

However, the water has dropped around Pocahontas since the breaching of the levee Tuesday night.

Residents who live on Newberry Road said Wednesday that the flooding is dangerous.

"We have seen it before but didn't realize how bad it was going to get," Blake Cunningham said.

"You drop right off this hill, then you are running right into the water so you have to be careful," Jan Bridges said.

A 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew remains in place for people who live on the east side of Pocahontas.

