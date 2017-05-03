Store owner waits as water rises

There are not many businesses inside the area of Highway 63 in Lawrence County that is closed but one is Heard’s Market.

Lawrence County helped the owners of the store build a makeshift levee in the front of their building hoping to stop the water come coming inside the store.

Owner Bob Heard is confident that the levee made of rocks will hold the water back, but he knows it is a waiting game to see what happens.

Heard’s was lucky in 2011 because water did not get into the building.

“So we didn’t expect this to happen again after… we thought maybe in a hundred years but we wouldn’t be here by then,” Heard said.

Everything that was on the floor has been picked up, but he does know if water makes it into the building, there will be some things they will lose.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android