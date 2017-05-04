Thursday weather wrap: Hwy. 67 back open after flooding

Those dealing with flooding are also dealing with more rain coming down.

The Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department announced Thursday afternoon a section of U.S. Highway 67 is back open between Corning and Pocahontas.

Biggers-Reyno Volunteer Fire Department also stated on their Facebook page that it is open and said one lane is open at Spinwebber Curve.

Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller, however, pointed out that the highway was not open to commercial traffic yet. Sheriff Miller said anyone wanting to go south towards Little Rock from Corning, would still need to take Hwy. 62 East, and then Hwy. 135 south.

Miller said normal traffic is fine for travel on Highway 67 between Corning and Pocahontas, only commercial traffic should seek an alternate route.

Rain is expected to hover around northeast Arkansas and southeast Missouri all day and into the evening, according to the latest forecast. It will be a little bit colder too with temperatures around 50 degrees by the afternoon.

Semi-truck swept away, driver rescued

Peco Foods returning to work

Bono residents pray for Region 8 flood victims in prayer service

Choppers have been in the air Thursday surveying the flooding once again. The Arkansas National Guard took to the skies over Pocahontas.

Some areas in Randolph County are seeing less water due to levee breaches, but that water has to go somewhere and so Lawrence County is seeing more floodwaters.

So far, about 50 homes in Pocahontas were destroyed or damaged by flooding.

City faces tough road but residents are optimistic

In Lawrence County, the Coffman, Portia, and Clover Bend areas are in the cross hairs for more flooding.

Crews around the area are performing rescue operations for when residents get into a pinch.

VIDEO: Man stranded on backhoe saved from floodwaters

Several roads around the area are simply impassable and are closed.

Where they can, residents are returning to their homes and finding devastation. Others are simply watching and waiting to see what comes next.

Shelters have been opened around Region 8 to help those displaced.

Neighbors helping neighbors in time of need

Jonesboro business finds sweet way to help flood victims

Here is a list of continued school closures:

[CLICK HERE FOR LATEST SCHOOL CLOSURES]

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android