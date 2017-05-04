Power outage reported with transformer fire - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

BREAKING

Power outage reported with transformer fire

(Source: AP Graphics) (Source: AP Graphics)
CARAWAY, AR (KAIT) -

Craighead County Dispatch is reporting a power outage due to a transformer fire.

It happened Thursday morning in Caraway in the 200-block of W. State Street.

The Caraway Fire Department is on the scene and Entergy has been called, according to dispatch.

