VIDEO: Man stranded on backhoe saved from floodwaters

Crews around the area are performing rescue operations for when residents get into a pinch.

For one man, his highest ground was the top of his backhoe Wednesday.

The unidentified man was stranded on the machine near Highway 62 in Corning.

He had apparently tried to drive the backhoe home when he got caught up in the rising water.

Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller says the Clay County Task Force rescued the man and delivered him to a safe location.

