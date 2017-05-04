Sheriff: Woman's missing dog found shot in the face - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Sheriff: Woman's missing dog found shot in the face

X-ray of the shot dog (Source: Rocksi Rhea via Facebook) X-ray of the shot dog (Source: Rocksi Rhea via Facebook)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A woman reported Wednesday that someone shot her dog in the face, according to the Craighead County Sheriff’s Department.

The 36-year-old Jonesboro woman said the animal had been missing since Sunday from her home on County Road 323.

When her neighbor found the dog Tuesday, it had injuries to its face and eyes.

The woman took her dog to the veterinarian where she learned that it had been shot in the face with “small game load,” according to sheriff's department incident report.

There are no suspects at this time.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

