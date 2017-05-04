18 arrested in multi-county round-up - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

18 arrested in multi-county round-up

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
JACKSON COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Officers from various law enforcement agencies rounded up more than a dozen people this week following a multi-county drug sting.

Third Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Henry Boyce announced Thursday agents arrested 18 people in Sharp and Jackson Counties.

The suspects arrested and the charges expected to filed are:

SHARP COUNTY

  • Charles Mullins SR. from Ash Flat, Arkansas was arrested for Delivery of a controlled substance Schedule II-Roxycodone a class “C” Felony, one (1) Count.
  • Charles Mullins JR.-59 from Ash Flat, Arkansas was arrested for Delivery of a Controlled Substance Schedule II-Oxycodone, a class “C” felony, and Delivery of a Controlled substance Schedule II-Roxycodone, a class “C” felony, and Unlawful use of a communication, a class “C” felony enhancement.
  • Mary Mullins-46 from Ash Flat, Arkansas was arrested for Delivery of a Controlled Substance Schedule II-Roxycodone, a class “C” felony.
  • Larry Allen Finney-68  from Batesville, Arkansas was arrested for Delivery of a controlled substance Schedule II-Methamphetamine, more than two (2) grams, less than ten (10) grams a Class “B” Felony, Proximity to certain facilities a Class “C” Felony enhancement, and Unlawful use of a communication device a Class “C” Felony enhancement.
  • James Leslie Howard-59 from Hardy, Arkansas was arrested for Delivery of a controlled substance Schedule II-Oxycodone, a Class “C” Felony, and Unlawful use of a communication device a Class “C” Felony enhancement.
  • Richard Issac Mendes-35 from Ozark Acres, Arkansas was arrested for Delivery of a controlled substance Schedule II-Oxycodone, a Class “C” Felony.
  • Donald Jerami Sisco-44 from Ash Flat, Arkansas was arrested for Delivery of a Controlled substance Schedule II-Methamphetamine less than two (2) grams a Class “C” Felony, Delivery of a controlled substance Schedule II-Oxycodone, a Class “C” Felony, Proximity to Certain Facilities-Church, a Class “C” Felony enhancement, and Unlawful Use of a Communication Device a Class “C” Felony enhancement two (2) Counts.
  • Erin B. Ruff-26 from Ash Flat, Arkansas was arrested for Delivery of a Controlled substance Schedule II-Hydromorphone a Class “C” Felony.
  • Kyle Wayne Miller-32 was arrested for Delivery of a Controlled substance Schedule II-Methamphetamine, more than two (2) grams, less than ten (10) grams a Class “B” Felony, and Unlawful use of a Communication device a Class “C” Felony enhancement.
  • Melinda K. Milligan-38 from Cherokee Village, Arkansas was arrested for Delivery of a Controlled substance Schedule II-Methamphetamine, more than two (2) grams, less than ten (10) grams, a Class “B” Felony.
  • Shawn M. Price-38 from Cave City, Arkansas was arrested for Delivery of a Controlled substance Schedule II-Methamphetamine more than two (2) grams, less than ten (10) grams, a Class “B” Felony two (2) counts, Delivery of a Controlled substance Schedule II-Methamphetamine, less than two (2) grams, a Class “C” Felony, and Unlawful use of a communication device, a Class “C” felony enhancement two (2) counts.

JACKSON COUNTY

  • Courtney Madron-22 from Newport, Delivery of a controlled substance Schedule II Methamphetamine X3, and Unlawful use of a communication device, three (3) counts.
  • Charles Neal-34 from Newport, Delivery of a controlled substance Schedule II Methamphetamine X3, and Unlawful use of a communication device, three (3) counts.
  • Lance Briggs-33 from Newport, Delivery of a controlled substance schedule II Methamphetamine.
  • Ian Hunter Doyle-28 from Newport, Delivery of a controlled substance schedule I ecstasy.
  • Gerald “Jerry” Winston-46 from Newport, Delivery of a controlled substance schedule II methamphetamine.
  • Brittney Henderson-28 from Newport, Delivery of a controlled substance schedule II methamphetamine.
  • Drew Tavern Crite-32 from Newport, Delivery of a controlled substance schedule II methamphetamine.
  • Antwan Hardy-38 from Newport, Delivery of a controlled substance schedule II methamphetamine.

Boyce said more warrants have been issued and other arrests are expected.

The Third Judicial Drug Task Force, Sharp County Sheriff’s Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Newport Police Department, and Arkansas State Police conducted the joint operation.

