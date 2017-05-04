Arkansas governor signs new Medicaid plan restrictions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has signed into law a plan to scale back the state's hybrid Medicaid expansion that would move 60,000 people off the program and impose a work requirement on some remaining participants.

Hutchinson's office said Thursday he signed into law legislation allowing the state to seek federal approval for the new restrictions to the program, which uses Medicaid funds to purchase private insurance for low-income residents. More than 300,000 people are on the program, which was created in 2013 as an alternative to expanding Medicaid under the federal health law.

Hutchinson also signed into law the other bills passed during a special session that ended Wednesday. They include a proposal to divert more than $102 million in unused tobacco settlement money to a long-term reserve fund.

